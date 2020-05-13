G-Shock Unveils Full Metal GMWB5000 Watch With Laser Cut Design

The timepiece has been made with a stainless-steel case and band and distinctive, laser-carved grid.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
g-shock-metal-grid

G-Shock is launching another impressive entry in its Full Metal Series, the stainless steel model GMWB5000CS-1. 

Casio's line of durable timepieces is well-known for specializing in toughness, using hardened special materials. The latest G-Shock is set apart by the addition of a stainless steel band and a striking laser-carved grid design.

GMWB5000CS_Side_1080x1080

It's got that classic G-Shock profile but the fully-metal case is set apart by both the grid and a black IP finish. 

The GMWB5000CS-1 has a diamond-hard carbon (DLC) finish and the laser-etched grid extends to the back case which supports the shock-resistant metal exterior with a thin resin cushion tucked between case and bezel.

g-shock-metal-grid-1

This new model bears premium G-Shock features such as the following:

  • Bluetooth for connecting to the G-Shock Connected app
  • Multi-band atomic time, which lets the watch self adjust for accuracy anywhere you go
  • Tough Solar tech, which gives it the ability to self-charge even in weak sunlight
  • Shock Resistance
  • 200M Water Resistance
  • Full Auto Super Illuminator LED Light
  • 5 Daily Alarms 
  • 12/24 Hr. Formats
  • Full Auto Calendar

The GMWB5000CS-1 goes on sale in June 2020 at select jewelry stores, G-Shock's Soho Store, and gshock.com. It retails for $800.