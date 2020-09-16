New Balance & Kawhi Leonard Launch Jolly Rancher Sneaker Collab

New Balance

Jolly Ranchers--those famously fruity hard candies that come in a rainbow of colors and sweet and sour flavors--are getting their very own sneaker collab courtesy of New Balance and 2019 MBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard.

The childhood Jolly Ranchers fanatic debuted his new shoe during The Clippers' Western Conference Semifinals loss to the Nuggets, and while that upset probably didn't leave a good taste in Leonard's mouth, at least these unnaturally-colored kicks are coming soon to a sneaker store near you.

The KAWHI 4 Bounces quickly sold out after being launched last month. The kicks feature Kawhi-specific design elements including corn-row inspired embossing on the collar strap, quotes on the top of the tongue, eyelets that resemble Leonard's beloved 1964 Chevy Impala, and an auto-inspired quilted heel tab.

The heel also features an M and the latitude and longitude coordinates that locate the center of Moreno Valley, California, where Kawhi grew up. The eye-catching, translucent material is a nod to Jolly Ranchers fruity colors, and the candy's signature Fruit Gang is featured mugging on the tongue.

The collection also boasts the top-selling 327 lifestyle silhouette and the 480 Low, the original New Balance Basketball model, as well as a sport slide sandal and t-shirt assortment.

The entire line is available starting in late October, from $35 for the slide sandal to $160 for the KAWHI signature sneakers. The Blue Raspberry color will be sold exclusively at New Balance and Foot Locker stores, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay and Footaction.