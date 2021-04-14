Nike Gives All-White Air Force 1 Low An Elegant Upgrade

This limited-edition AF1 is a can't-miss classic in the making.
Author:
Publish date:
Nike Air Force 1 All White (1)

Nike got into hot water with the USPS after announcing a postal-themed Air Force 1. However, this slight twist on the truly iconic silhouette is completely clean—visually and legally. 

Nike Air Force 1 All White (2)

The all-white colorway is faithful to its heritage, as are the padded low-cut collar, baller-approved cushioning,  and prominent Swoosh logo.

Nike Air Force 1 All White (4)

As Hypebeast notes, there are a few slight variations that sneakerheads are sure to notice. The upper's leather is tumbled for a bumpy texture, rather than smooth. The bottom lace is also tagged with a brass deubre that adds just a dollop of bling. 

Nike Air Force 1 All White (5)

Aside from the metal accessory, the only other non-white feature is the black print on the insole. The kicks are also available in a "Team Red" scheme, which highlights the tongue text, swoosh and heel counter in red. 

Nike Air Force 1 All White (3)

Priced at just $90, the Nike Air Force 1 '07 is available to purchase now online. 

No image description

