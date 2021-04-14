Nike Gives All-White Air Force 1 Low An Elegant Upgrade

This limited-edition AF1 is a can't-miss classic in the making.

Nike got into hot water with the USPS after announcing a postal-themed Air Force 1. However, this slight twist on the truly iconic silhouette is completely clean—visually and legally.

The all-white colorway is faithful to its heritage, as are the padded low-cut collar, baller-approved cushioning, and prominent Swoosh logo.

As Hypebeast notes, there are a few slight variations that sneakerheads are sure to notice. The upper's leather is tumbled for a bumpy texture, rather than smooth. The bottom lace is also tagged with a brass deubre that adds just a dollop of bling.



Aside from the metal accessory, the only other non-white feature is the black print on the insole. The kicks are also available in a "Team Red" scheme, which highlights the tongue text, swoosh and heel counter in red.

Priced at just $90, the Nike Air Force 1 '07 is available to purchase now online.