Omega Updates Speedmaster Moonwatch With Master Chronometer Certified Movement

The iconic Moonwatch inspired by Omegas worn by Apollo astronauts in 1969 gets updated for 2021.
Author:
Publish date:
omega-moon-watch (1)

Omega starts 2021 off with a bang: Their iconic Speedmaster Moonwatch collection is getting a major update. The next series of Speedmasters will have upgrades in both design and in movement.

Screen Shot 2021-01-05 at 1.53.38 PM

The new line of luxury watches will feature stainless steel cases and choices of steel bracelets or fabric straps. The glass choices are sapphire or hesalite. The more costly Speedmaster options are available in the 18K Sedna red gold or 18K Canopus white gold models with matching bracelets. 

No matter what, the updated Speedmasters will have 42mm cases and the manually-wound Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 3861. This certified movement also has 50 hours of power reserve.

Omega President and CEO Raynald Aeschlimann said in a release that "updating a sacred timepiece like the Speedmaster Moonwatch" dictates that "every detail must be true to its original spirit."

"This chronograph is recognized the world over," Aeschlimann continued, "so we’ve approached its design with the most sincere respect while taking its movement to the next level.”

Screen Shot 2021-01-05 at 1.46.45 PM

The venerable Swiss watchmaker took inspiration for these models from the great ST 105.012, which was worn by Apollo 11 astronauts who first landed on the Moon in 1969.

Once it is available for purchase, the Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional will range from $5,950 to $45,300. Learn more at omegawatches.com

No image description

Adidas Originals Superstar Gaming Pack (1)
Style

Adidas Originals 'Gaming Pack' Brings Retro 8-Bit Style to 4 Classic Sneakers

David Hasselhoff KITT Knight Rider Car (2)
Rides

David Hasselhoff Is Selling His Iconic 'Knight Rider' KITT Car

Kim Kardashian Kanye West Promo
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Divorcing Kanye West: 'She's Done'

Aspark Owl Promo
Rides

This 1,950-HP Japanese Hypercar Is The 'Fastest Accelerating Car Ever'

omega-moon-watch (1)
Style

Omega Updates Speedmaster Moonwatch With Master Chronometer Certified Movement

Alexis Ren hz spd 2
News

Alexis Ren Brings The Heat With Beachy Nude Instagram Photo

Nicky Gathrite Tara Electra Promo
Entertainment

How Social Media Stars Nicky Gathrite and Tara Electra Created Unruly Agency To Give Influencers Their Power Back

Screen Shot 2021-01-05 at 1.20.28 PM
Entertainment

75 'Cobra Kai' Season 3 Easter Eggs and Hidden Details Revealed In One Video

University of Connecticut Football Helmet Promo
Sports

New York Times Roasted After Proclaiming University of Connecticut 'Real Champion' of College Football