Omega Updates Speedmaster Moonwatch With Master Chronometer Certified Movement

The iconic Moonwatch inspired by Omegas worn by Apollo astronauts in 1969 gets updated for 2021.

Omega

Omega starts 2021 off with a bang: Their iconic Speedmaster Moonwatch collection is getting a major update. The next series of Speedmasters will have upgrades in both design and in movement.

Omega

The new line of luxury watches will feature stainless steel cases and choices of steel bracelets or fabric straps. The glass choices are sapphire or hesalite. The more costly Speedmaster options are available in the 18K Sedna red gold or 18K Canopus white gold models with matching bracelets.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

No matter what, the updated Speedmasters will have 42mm cases and the manually-wound Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 3861. This certified movement also has 50 hours of power reserve.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Omega President and CEO Raynald Aeschlimann said in a release that "updating a sacred timepiece like the Speedmaster Moonwatch" dictates that "every detail must be true to its original spirit."

"This chronograph is recognized the world over," Aeschlimann continued, "so we’ve approached its design with the most sincere respect while taking its movement to the next level.”

Omega

The venerable Swiss watchmaker took inspiration for these models from the great ST 105.012, which was worn by Apollo 11 astronauts who first landed on the Moon in 1969.

Once it is available for purchase, the Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional will range from $5,950 to $45,300. Learn more at omegawatches.com