Tag Heuer Celebrates 160th Anniversary With Retro-Style Limited Edition Watch

Tag Heuer

In honor of Tag Heuer's 160th anniversary, the Swiss luxury watchmaker is creating 1,000 Carrera 02-based models infused with elements from a rare retro release.

Tag Heuer

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Carrera 160 Years Montreal Limited Edition contains elements that first debuted on 1972's collectible White Heuer Montreal. The new anniversary edition's red, yellow and blue colorway and bright dial are taken directly from the original timepiece.

Tag Heuer

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Being a part of the Carrera collection, which was created in 1963 as a tribute to the treacherous Carrera Panamericana race, the 160 Years Montreal Limited Edition also boasts features that can be easily and quickly discerned by drivers at high speeds.

Tag Heuer

Protected by a domed "glassbox" sapphire crystal are three blue “azurage” counters at the 3, 6 and 9 o'clock positions. The central minute and hour hands are coated in yellow Super-LumiNova, while the second hand contrasts with a bold red lacquer. The 39mm case is constructed from polished stainless steel and attached to a striking blue alligator strap.

Tag Heuer

At the core of the beautiful bauble is the brand's proprietary Calibre Heuer 02 movement. The sophisticated powerhouse is comprised of 168 components, including a vertical clutch that improves the precision of start and stop functions and a column wheel that ensures the mechanism run smoothly. The movement also boasts an 80 hours power reserve, up from the Cailbre Heuer 01's 30-hour power reserve.

Priced at $6,750, the Tag Heuer Carrera 160 Years Montreal Limited Edition arrives at Tag Heuer's boutiques and webstore in July.