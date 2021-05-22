Tag Heuer's New Titanium Watch Celebrates 2021 Monaco Grand Prix

The titanium timepiece arrives just in time for the ultimate Formula 1 racing weekend.
Tag Heuer Monaco Titan Special Edition (1)

Tag Heuer is doubling down with another limited edition luxury watch to commemorate Formula One's 2021 Monaco Grand Prix. 

Tag Heuer Monaco Titan Special Edition (5)

Even with a $6,500 price tag, the Swiss watchmaker's previous Monaco Green Dial sold out in weeks. Instead of offering another 500 examples of that timepiece, Tag remixed the model with a material seldom used in the long-running Monaco collection: titanium. 

Tag Heuer Monaco Titan Special Edition (4)

The Titan Special Edition's alloy case protects a glistening silver-colored dial, which offers enhanced visibility thanks to contrasting black subdials and indexes, as well as the multi-neutral-colored hands with photoluminescent coating. 

Tag Heuer Monaco Titan Special Edition (6)

Bright red accents on the central hand and 12 o'clock index  marker add a little spice to an otherwise subdued color scheme, while a rubber anthracite alligator strap rounds out the aesthetic. 

Tag Heuer Monaco Titan Special Edition (2)

Powering the Titan is a modern version of the original Caliber 11 automatic chronograph movement featured in the inaugural 1969 Monaco. 

Tag Heuer Monaco Titan Special Edition (3)

Limited to 500 examples, the Tag Heuer Monaco Titan Special Edition is available to purchase for $7,900 now. 

No image description

Tag Heuer Monaco Titan Special Edition Promo
