Grand Seiko Debuts Cherry Blossom-Inspired ‘Hi-Beat’ Timepiece

Ready to bloom.

(Grand Seiko)

There’s a richness and vibrancy to a season in bloom, and Grand Seiko is now poised to deliver a suitably refined homage to Japanese sakura, or cherry blossoms, with the elegant new Heritage Collection Hi-Beat 3600 SBGH368.

(Grand Seiko)

The tastefully appointed watch shines in 18-karat rose gold and is billed as a “celebration of sakura-kakushi,” with an April 1st release date that may be worth noting for interested collectors. The Japanese watchmaker, long known for its refined dress watches, said its “reverence for nature and the changing seasons is beautifully expressed” in the $31,200 limited-edition timepiece.

(Grand Seiko)

The rose gold case exudes warmth, as does the beautifully crafted copper pink dial within. Sized nicely at 38mm, the timepiece is subtle at first glance but radiates the “image of cherry blossoms concealed beneath a fresh layer of snow,” the watchmaker said. It’s a curious and pleasing effect that carries on Grand Seiko’s history of precisely textured dials, like the sunray dials found in its range of Grand Seiko Heritage 44GS timepieces. As with, say, the Grand Seiko BGW295G, it’s a watch worthy of a closer glance to uncover the artistry within.

(Grand Seiko)

The watch also boasts a distinct dual-curve sapphire crystal, further primed to showcase the lovely dial. A brown leather crocodile strap exudes dressy appeal, and its three-fold clasp is a pleasant finishing touch and another marker of a quality design (look for the same clasp on the Tag Heuer Carrera line of leather watches, for example).

(Grand Seiko)

Especially impressive is what’s on display through the exhibition caseback, in this instance Grand Seiko’s Hi-Beat Caliber 9S85, 37-jewel movement. True to its name, the 36,000 bph automatic movement boasts an accuracy range of +5 to -3 seconds each day. A 55-hour power reserve further delivers the exact timekeeping watch enthusiasts should expect from a $30,000-plus watch.

(Grand Seiko)

The watch’s Japanese heritage is certainly a point of pride for the company, as Grand Seiko says that “with every glance at the dial, the wearer is transported to a serene Japanese spring morning, where snow-covered cherry blossoms glisten in the early sunlight.” True to form, this “exemplary piece of horology” will assuredly prove covetable. TheHeritage Collection Hi-Beat 3600 SBGH368 can be found at Grand Seiko boutiques starting this April, as fine a time as any to elevate a watch collection.