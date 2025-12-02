The Icy ‘Cold Moon’ Is The Latest Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch

Debuting December 4th to honor the final supermoon of the year.

(Swatch)

Pay close attention to the starry skies: The newest Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch arrives just in time for the Cold Moon, with an iced-out build to match.

(Swatch)

The new Omega x Swatch Mission to Earthphase – Moonshine Gold takes on a sleek, all-white case and strap design in a nod to the final supermoon of the year, a suitably wintry occasion for a timepiece set to drop on December 4th. The ever-popular collaboration has made the lunar calendar a focus of recent watch collections, including the autumnal Omega x Swatch Hunter’s Moon Edition launch in October, while the Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch 1965 paid fitting tribute to Omega’s space explorations this past spring.

(Swatch)

And with its laser focus on affordability and the ingenious idea to turn Omega silhouettes into bioceramic designs, the Omega x Swatch partnership continues to delight watch enthusiasts and Omega fans (and those pining for an Omega themselves). The Omega x Swatch Mission to Earthphase – Moonshine Gold is set to retail for $450. Helpfully, it’s built out with bells and whistles to rival other Mission to Earthphase and Omega x Swatch timepieces, including the inclusion of both brand logos on a white opaline dial, all resting within a bioceramic case adorned with bioceramic pushers and crown (done up this time in frosty white).

As with other editions, Woodstock and Snoopy adorn the Earthphase portion of the dial in playful fashion, while the Moonphase indicator features “radiant full moons” finished with proprietary Omega Moonshine Gold, according to Swatch, and one is even done in a drawing style similar to the world of Snoopy.

(Swatch)

SuperLuminova-coated hour markings and indices provide a pop in low light, while the comic book bubble positioned above Snoopy (“I Beat Everybody”) speaks to lunar achievement in throwback fashion, a design mirrored in color on the all-white caseback. Most striking is the moonphase indictator, with one of the two designs featuring a distinct snowflake in Moonshine Gold.

(Swatch)

As Swatch notes, “the design is unique for every model, ensuring that, just like snowflakes in nature, no two timepieces are ever the same.” That rarity might drive resale prices for the latest Omega x Swatch collaborative wonder, as past editions of the watch (once impossibly tough to find and often only available in-person) can fetch more than $1,000 at eBay. Elsewhere, some Omega x Swatch watches often sell for nearly double the normal rate of $270 at resale outlets like Chrono24.

Watch collectors and Swatch fans should take note: The ‘Cold Moon’ edition of the winter-friendly Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch will only be available from December 4, 2025 until March 20, 2026 (the last day of winter). There’s a further frigid twist: Following its December 4th release, the ‘Cold Moon’ MoonSwatch will only be put out for sale in stores worldwide when it snows in Switzerland. If playful design and wild accessibility is what you seek in a watch, Omega and Swatch have once again met that mantle stylishly.