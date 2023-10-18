Cardi B Stars In New Skims Campaign

The “W.A.P” superstar is stripping down for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line.

(Vanessa Beercroft/Courtesy of Skims)

Be it Carmen Electra and Jenny McCarthy in Skims swimwear or the world’s most famous supermodels wearing the brand, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and basics line has built an impressive rotation of supporters, one that now includes a rap mogul.

2022 Maxim Hot 100 member Cardi B is the new face of Skims’ latest campaign, which sees the newest Cotton Collection put on display in eye-catching fashion by the hip-hop star.

(Vanessa Beercroft/Courtesy of Skims)

The campaign showcases the “W.A.P” superstar in a range of everything from the ever-popular brand, including the Cotton Rib Tank and Cotton Rib Boxer.

(Vanessa Beercroft/Courtesy of Skims)

The collection also includes a flattering dress, loungewear, leggings and other intimates, all assuredly approved by both Cardi B and Kim K. herself.

(Vanessa Beercroft/Courtesy of Skims)

The collection also includes an array of bodysuits and tank tops, all in seasonally friendly shades.

(Vanessa Beercroft/Courtesy of Skims)

The Skims roster keeps expanding, and it seems Kim K. and co. never tend to run out of famous faces willing to show off the company’s form-fitting wares.

As to the full Cotton Collection, new pieces in Cardi B-approved colors formally drop on October 19th.