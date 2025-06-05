‘007 First Light’: James Bond Origin Story Revealed In Game Trailer From IO Interactive

The trailer explores a reimagined origin story as Bond is elevated from Royal Navy crewman to elite MI6 00 Agent.

Credit: Io Interactive

James Bond is finally finding his way back to the world of video games. The studio behind the Hitman franchise just revealed their take on 007 in a new action/adventure game that tells the story of a rebellious Bond’s ascent from Royal Navy crewman to the ranks of MI6’s elite 00 agents in the official trailer for 007 First Light. IO Interactive’s knack for giving gamers choice, whether that be playing with stealth, brute force or anywhere in between, is an ideal fit for the versatile skills of the British superspy. That gameplay will be further spotlighted in a second trailer that’s reportedly coming later this summer. 007 First Light will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC in 2026. Watch the trailer below.

