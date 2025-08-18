A$AP Rocky Debuts Two New Songs From Spike Lee’s ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ Soundtrack

The Harlem hip-hop heavyweight, actor and creative director debuted “Both Eyes Closed” and “Trunks” off the soundtrack for Spike Lee’s latest movie.

(Ray-Ban x A$AP ROCKY)

When he’s not envisioning stylish shades as part of his gig as Ray-Ban’s first-ever creative director, rapper and actor A$AP Rocky is still making vital hip-hop—most recently with his two new songs off the soundtrack for Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, in which he stars opposite Denzel Washington.

“Both Eyes Closed,” is described by Uproxx as “a moody, muddy ode to the introspection inspired by certain substances, featuring two Rocky trademarks: Psych-rock guitar strumming and a chopped-and-screwed backing vocal.”

Meanwhile, the online music outlet taps “Trunks” as a “frenetic street anthem with cavernous ad-libs and a hypnotic, chant-like hook. This one finds him in full-on boast mode, bragging about his indie hustle and showing off its results.”

Highest 2 Lowest, which opened in limited release in theaters on August 15, reimagines legendary director Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 crime classic High And Low by transplanting a kidnapping investigation from post-war Japan to modern day New York City, with Washington as a record mogul faced with the dilemma of trading his fortune for the life of someone else’s son.

The soundtrack’s songs are Rocky’s first new tracks since his 2018 album Testing. But Uproxx points out that his Don’t Be Dumb album, which has been delayed or re-recorded multiple times over the past year or so, is finally done and should be dropping in the near future.

Listen to “Both Eyes Closed” and “Trunks” above.