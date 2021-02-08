Exclusive Sneak Peek at Abigail Ratchford's Stunning New Coffee Table Book

The "Queen of Curves" is red hot in black and white images debuting on Maxim.com.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
Abigail Ratchford Black and White (1)

Abigail Ratchford's transformation from small-town girl from Scranton, Pennsylvania to the self-proclaimed "Queen of Curves" could have only happened in the digital age, but the buxom beauty is harking back to an earlier era with her a new, print-only project. 

Abigail Ratchford Black and White Split 2

The Instagram-famous influencer and Maxim Hot 100 model just dropped 75 pages of beautiful, black-and-white portraits lensed by photographer Benji Ha for her aptly titled tome dubbed AR Black and White. 

Abigail Ratchford Black and White Split 1

Images debuting exclusively on Maxim.com offer show Ratchford in a tasteful light elevated above the typical Instagram thirst trap (not that there's anything wrong those). 

Abigail Ratchford Black and White Split 3

Some of the most alluring looks include a leopard-print lingerie body suit, a leggy fishnet-and-stiletto combo, and of course, one of her signature "hand bra" poses. 

Abigail Ratchford Black and White Split 4

“I chose to do a black and white coffee table book because to me, there’s something so sexy and timeless about black and white,” Ratchford says, though she is definitely contributing most of that "sexy" factor. 

Abigail Ratchford Black and White (5)

Printed with an 8x11 hardcover, AR Black and White is available in limited quantities for $99 on GFE Calendars. Chip in an extra $15 to get an autographed copy. 

And since you're already here, enjoy more of Ratchford's signature smoke below: 

No image description

new balance todd snyder collab
Style

New Balance and Todd Snyder Team for New Sneaker Inspired by Luxury Maine Cabin

gronk-real-men
Sports

Bud Light Brings Back 'Real Men Of Genius' Ad To Celebrate Gronk & Tampa Bay Super Bowl Win

mahomes-brady-rolexes (1)
Style

The Best Rolexes Worn By Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Other Super Bowl LV Stars

Abigail Ratchford Black and White Promo 3
Entertainment

Exclusive Sneak Peek at Abigail Ratchford's Stunning New Coffee Table Book

Antoine Winfield Tyreek Hill Taunt Promo
Sports

Tony Romo Roasted for Criticizing Antoine Winfield's Taunting of Tyreek Hill at Super Bowl LV

breitling-superocean
Style

eBay Luxury Watch of the Week: Breitling Superocean Heritage II Automatic

Spy Gadgets Promo Split
Gear

The Best Armored Vehicles and High-End Spy Gadgets For 2021

ski-switzerland
Sports

Upgrade Your Winter Sports Routine With These Athlete-Approved Tips

Alsta Nautoscaph Superautomatic 50 Jaws Watch Promo Split
Gear

Iconic 'Jaws' Watch Worn by Richard Dreyfuss Gets 50th Anniversary Edition