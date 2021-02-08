Exclusive Sneak Peek at Abigail Ratchford's Stunning New Coffee Table Book

The "Queen of Curves" is red hot in black and white images debuting on Maxim.com.

Abigail Ratchford's transformation from small-town girl from Scranton, Pennsylvania to the self-proclaimed "Queen of Curves" could have only happened in the digital age, but the buxom beauty is harking back to an earlier era with her a new, print-only project.

The Instagram-famous influencer and Maxim Hot 100 model just dropped 75 pages of beautiful, black-and-white portraits lensed by photographer Benji Ha for her aptly titled tome dubbed AR Black and White.

Images debuting exclusively on Maxim.com offer show Ratchford in a tasteful light elevated above the typical Instagram thirst trap (not that there's anything wrong those).

Some of the most alluring looks include a leopard-print lingerie body suit, a leggy fishnet-and-stiletto combo, and of course, one of her signature "hand bra" poses.

“I chose to do a black and white coffee table book because to me, there’s something so sexy and timeless about black and white,” Ratchford says, though she is definitely contributing most of that "sexy" factor.

Printed with an 8x11 hardcover, AR Black and White is available in limited quantities for $99 on GFE Calendars. Chip in an extra $15 to get an autographed copy.

