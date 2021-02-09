Watch the Wild 4-Second ‘F9’ Scene That Took 8 Months To Get Right

Before the 55th Super Bowl on February 7th, a thrilling trailer for F9 aired, featuring all the usual Fast and Furious tropes: Vin Diesel's bass intoning about the importance of family, a pro wrestler (this time it's John Cena, not the Rock) looking like he was in full-on heel mode, and lots of cars doing things cars shouldn't do.

One stunt, in particular, stood out, and in a tweet, F9 director Justin Lin dropped the brief behind-the-scenes video above and revealed that for those mere 4 seconds of screen time, he and his crew had done 8 months of preparation.

Vin Diesel in "F9" Universal Pictures

In addition to the months of prep time and days needed to do that spectacular final stunt, Lin tweeted that it added up to "3 cars destroyed. Work from over a hundred of the most dedicated and talented crew," and that he had the "Best job in the world!"

Here's the synopsis for the next installment in the Fast and Furious franchise:

Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most.



His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad).

In addition to Diesel and John Cena, returning cast members include Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel—along with Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

F9 comes barreling into theaters on May 28, 2021.