Adam Sandler Is Launching A 30-City Stand-Up Comedy Tour This Fall

The Sandman’s stand-up arena tour kicks off September 5 in Jacksonville, Florida and wraps up November 1 in Las Vegas.

(Live Nation/Photo Credit: Scott Yamano)

Adam Sandler is hitting the road for a massive stand-up comedy arena tour this fall. The Live Nation-promoted “You’re My Best Friend Tour” will see Sandler headlining more than 30 cities across North America, kicking off September 5 in Jacksonville and making stops in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Indianapolis, Omaha, Seattle, St. Louis, Detroit, Las Vegas and other cities.

The funnyman’s 2024 Netflix comedy special Adam Sandler: Love You was filmed over two days in sold-out concerts in Los Angeles. Before that, 100% Fresh, his first stand-up special in twenty years, dropped on the streamer in 2018. Fans can also see Sandler in the long-awaited Happy Gilmore 2 beginning July 25 on Netflix and in the Noah Baumbach-directed Jay Kelly, a “heartbreaking comedy” co-starring George Clooney that’s set to stream on Netflix this fall.

Sandler’s last two comedy tours in 2022 and 2023 quickly sold out, so best to get tickets now if you want to see The Sandman live. They go on sale beginning June 27 at Ticketmaster.com.

ADAM SANDLER: ‘YOU’RE MY BEST FRIEND’ 2025 TOUR DATES

Fri Sep 05 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Memorial *

Sat Sep 06 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena *

Sun Sep 07 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center *

Mon Sep 08 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena *

Wed Sep 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Thu Sep 11 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Fri Sep 12 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena

Sat Sep 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Mon Sep 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Sep 16 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

Wed Sep 17 – Syracuse, NY – Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial

Fri Sep 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Sep 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sun Sep 21 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Fri Sep 26 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena*

Sat Sep 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sun Sep 28 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center

Tue Sep 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Oct 05 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Mon Oct 06 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sun Oct 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Oct 13 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

Tue Oct 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wed Oct 15 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Thu Oct 16 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

Fri Oct 17 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Mon Oct 20 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Oct 21 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Ohama

Sun Oct 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Mon Oct 27 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

Tue Oct 28 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Oct 29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Oct 31 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Sat Nov 01 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

*Not a Live Nation Date