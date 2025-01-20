Adrien Brody Stars As Visionary Architect In ‘The Brutalist’ Trailer

Brady Corbet’s critically-acclaimed movie opens nationwide on January 24.

(A24)

A second trailer for the critically-adored indie epic The Brutalist has been released by A24. Director Brady Corbet’s movie—which won Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor at the Golden Globes—is screening at select theaters in New York and Los Angeles and expanding to more cities on January 24.

The film stars Adrien Brody as László Toth, a visionary architect escaping post-WWII Europe who arrives in America to rebuild his life, his work and his marriage to his wife Erzsébet (Felicity Jones) after being forced apart during wartime by shifting borders and regimes. László settles in Pennsylvania, where the moneyed industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce) recognizes his immense talent for building.

The three-and-a-half hour arthouse film—which features a brief audience intermission during screenings—co-stars Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Emma Laird, with Isaach De Bankolé, and Alessandro Nivola. Watch the latest trailer below: