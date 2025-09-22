‘After The Hunt’ Trailer: Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield, Chloe Sevigny Star In Luca Guadagnino’s College Psychodrama

The “Challengers” director is serving up another psychological drama, this time set at Yale University.

Acclaimed director Luca Guadagnino, who last served up a psychological drama with 2024’s steamy tennis thriller Challengers, is back with After The Hunt, an Ivy League college-set movie that just debuted its second trailer. The psychological drama stars Julia Roberts as an embattled Yale philosophy professor and The Bear breakout actress Ayo Edebiri as her star student in the cancel culture-inspired feature. Check out the official Amazon MGM Studios plot synopsis below:

(Amazon MGM Studios/YouTube)

From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, After The Hunt is a gripping psychological drama about a college professor (Julia Roberts) who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star student (Ayo Edebiri) levels an accusation against one of her colleagues (Andrew Garfield), and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come into the light. After The Hunt is written by Nora Garrett.

After the Hunt, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival, hits theaters in New York and Los Angeles on October 10 before expanding nationwide on October 17. Watch the trailer below.