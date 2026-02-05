Alan Ritchson’s Army Ranger Takes On Aliens In Netflix ‘War Machine’ Trailer

The “Reacher” star claims that the sci-fi war movie will be “the biggest movie that Netflix ever had.”

(Netflix)

Instead of rockets, machine gunfire, or mortars, troops are dodging alien mechs in the new trailer for Netflix’s War Machine. Directed by Patrick Hughes (The Hitman’s Bodyguard), the upcoming sci-fi action movie stars Reacher‘s Alan Ritchson as “one of the most promising candidates” that the U.S. Army Ranger program has ever seen. When his squad—which also includes Dennis Quaid, Stephan James, Jai Courtney, Esai Morales, Blake Richardson, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Daniel Webber—encounters a crashed UFO during the final stage of U.S. Army Ranger selection, the elite team’s training exercise becomes a real fight.

While skeptics might reasonably conclude from the preview that this is standard straight-to-streaming action movie fare, Ritchson promised something much greater in a recent interview with Wired cited by Collider. “ I think, and you heard it here first, [it’s] probably gonna be the be—no, not probably. [It’s] gonna be the biggest movie that Netflix has ever had. This movie is gonna be a monster. This is the coolest thing they’ve ever made, guaranteed.” We’ll see if that movie can live up to Ritchson’s lofty appraisal when it begins streaming on Netflix March 6. Watch the trailer below: