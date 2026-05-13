Alix Earle Shares Exotic Safari Footage Of 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Shoot

The TikTok star and Reale Actives founder headlines SI’s Swimsuit Issue alongside Hilary Duff and Tiffany Haddish after a safari shoot in Botswana.

(Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Alix Earle has officially transitioned from social media sensation to magazine cover star now that Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has tapped the TikTok influencer as one of its 2026 cover models.

The reveal included behind-the-scenes footage of Earle’s photoshoot, which took place in January against the backdrop of a safari in Botswana. “I feel such an honor and it’s such a privilege to be a Sports Illustrated cover model,” the Reale Actives founder said in a video released by the brand. “It was the best day of my life!” Earle is joined on the 2026 covers by singer and actress Hilary Duff, comedian Tiffany Haddish, and model Nicole English.

This is not Earle’s first milestone with the swimwear-centric publication. In June 2024, the Dancing With the Stars alum made history as the magazine’s inaugural digital cover star following a photoshoot in Miami.

The Botswana shoot saw Earle and fellow model and Maxim cover star Camille Kostek traveling to Stanley’s Camp and Baines’ Lodge in the Okavango Delta. The location, situated on the Boro River near the Moremi Game Reserve, is home to thousands of species of flora and fauna, including lions, elephants, and cheetahs.

The 2026 issue features a diverse roster of high-profile athletes, including former NCAA champion gymnast and Maxim cover star Olivia Dunne, Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher, WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Sophie Cunningham, and American track and field sprinter Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.

The cover announcement caps off a high-profile year for Earle. In addition to the recent launch of her skincare brand, Reale Actives, the influencer is set to star in an unscripted Netflix reality series later this year. Following her split from Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios, she was recently linked to retired NFL legend Tom Brady after the two were seen together at a New Year’s Eve bash in St. Barths.