All 180 Episodes of 'Seinfeld' Streaming on Netflix Starting October 1: Watch Official Trailer

Not that there's anything wrong with that...

Seinfeld is finally coming to Netflix on October 1, and fans of the iconic sitcom will be able to stream all 180 episodes.

Netflix shared a new trailer above to celebrate the return of the beloved series created by Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm's Larry David. Seinfeld aired on NBC from 1989 to 1998, over nine seasons.

For anyone unfamiliar with the groundbreaking 1990s show, Netflix shared a catch-up plot synopsis of the exploits of Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer here:

The show stars Seinfeld as a fictionalized version of himself and focused on his personal life with three of his friends -- George Costanza (Jason Alexander), former girlfriend Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and neighbor Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards). Seinfeld is set mostly in an apartment building in Manhattan's Upper West Side in New York City. It has been described as "a show about nothing", often focusing on the minutiae of daily life.

But of course you already knew all that. Check out the official trailer for Netflix's official Seinfeld drop above.