An Elon Musk Biopic Is Coming From A24 & Director Darren Aronofsky

The controversial owner of Tesla, SpaceX, and X is getting a biopic based on his best-selling biography.

(Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images)

An Elon Musk biopic is in development with acclaimed director Darren Aronofsky set to direct the movie for red-hot studio A24.

Walter Isaacson’s authorized biography of the controversial tech magnate, which was published in September, will serve as the basis for the screenplay, reports Variety. Isaacson’s Steve Jobs book was previously adapted into the 2015 film of the same name, starring Michael Fassbender as the legendary Apple CEO.

Sources tell Variety that “there was heated competition to option Isaacson’s book from studios and filmmakers alike, with A24 ultimately winning the bidding war.” The indie film studio is known for churning out acclaimed movies, including Uncut Gems, Midsommar, Ex Machina and Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Aronofsky, who directed last year’s Oscar contender The Whale starring Brendan Fraser, is known for his surreal and psychological filmmaking style. His past credits include Requiem for a Dream (2000) and Black Swan (2010), for which he was nominated for a Best Director Oscar and Natalie Portman won Best Actress.

He also helmed the new Postcard From Earth movie that’s currently playing at The Sphere, the $2.3 billion arena in Las Vegas that boasts the world’s biggest and highest-resolution LED screen.

As for Musk, Variety has this helpful update for anyone who hasn’t been paying attention to the world’s wealthiest man’s headline-grabbing moves lately:

Musk first rose to prominence when he founded SpaceX, a spacecraft manufacturing company, in 2002. He was also an early investor in Tesla, and eventually climbed the ranks to become the automotive giant’s chairman (a position he stepped down from in 2018 after he was sued by the SEC), product architect and CEO. Most recently, Musk made the controversial decision to purchase Twitter for $44 billion, rebranding it to X. Since taking over the social media platform, Musk has made several changes that have resulted in backlash, including laying off a large number of the company’s employees, charging users for verification and removing headlines from links shared on the site. He is currently the wealthiest person in the world, with Bloomberg and Forbes estimating his net worth to be more than $200 billion as of October.

Musk addressed the news on X on Nov. 10, writing in response to a post by X News Daily: “Glad Darren is doing it. He is one of the best.”