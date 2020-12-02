'Aquaman 2' Petition Against Amber Heard Tops 1.6 Million Signatures

The bizarre petition started after Heard's ex Johnny Depp was forced out of "Fantastic Beasts".
Author:
Publish date:
Amber Heard in "Aquaman."

Amber Heard in "Aquaman."

Being a wealthy movie star protects famous folks in many ways but they pay a price in having embarrassing personal business exposed. Johnny Depp and ex Amber Heard could write a book on just how bad that gets at this point--both have likely lost potential work, Depp has left a major production altogether, and now more than 1.5 million people have signed a petition calling for Heard to drop out of Aquaman 2.

Here's more from Deadline:

Created by Jeanne Larson, the petition crossed the signature milestone after Deadline reported that Mads Mikkelsen will replace Johnny Depp in the latest Fantastic Beasts film and is addressed to executives at both DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. To date the petition has received a total of 1,579,927 signatures, more than half of its targeted 3,000,000 pledges.

In the description, Larson justifies petitioners’ calls to Heard from the upcoming DC movie, where she’s set to continue starring as Mera, with claims about Depp and the actress’ relationship.

From claiming Heard is a “known and proven domestic abuser” to accusing the actress of lying, Larson passionately supports the Pirates of the Caribbean star while seeking to persuade signers with claims from the months-long trial.

That "passionately supports" Johnny Depp part lets the reader know that sponsor Jeanne Larson has an aggressively pro-Depp agenda, and writes that "Men are victims of domestic abuse, just like women," in the petition description. 

Amber Heard 

Amber Heard 

In a mid-November interview with EW, Amber Heard addressed the petition and rumors that she wasn't going to return to star with Jason Momoa in the second Aquaman:

"Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality," Heard added. "Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I'm excited to get started next year."

The same interview quoted Heard's admissions that she has lost other work from her divorce's very dirty laundry getting aired in such a public way.

Amber Heard 9
amber-heard-maxim-2
amber-heard-maxim-3
4
Gallery
4 Images

As for Depp, he had to leave Fantastic Beasts after a London judge dismissed a libel suit he'd filed against a UK tabloid for calling him a "wife-beater." The judge declared that the accusation was "substantially true," putting legal weight behind such a reputation-destroying allegation.

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp

While Warner Bros. has been quiet regarding Aquaman 2 and production and release dates remain fluid, the sequel is happening regardless, given that Aquaman was the first DC Extended Universe movie to pull in more than a billion dollars. 

Patrick Wilson will be back for Aquaman 2 and James Wan is set to direct. It's slated to premiere sometime in 2022.

No image description

Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition Promo
Rides

Ford Unveils Speedy 2021 Mach-E Mustang GT Performance Edition

ROTIMI MAXIM 1200 630 copy
Entertainment

'The MICK Show' Episode 12: Rotimi

amber-heard-aquaman-2
Entertainment

'Aquaman 2' Petition Against Amber Heard Tops 1.6 Million Signatures

Nate Robinson Knockout Promo
Sports

Cannabis Brand Peddles 'Night Night Nate' Marijuana Pack Inspired By Nate Robinson

nintendo-japan-universal-1
Entertainment

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan Looks Absolutely Insane

Woodford Reserve Very Fine Rare Bourbon Promo
Food & Drink

Woodford Reserve Releases Its Oldest Bourbon Ever

oliver peoples promo
Style

Oliver Peoples Launches Foldable Gregory Peck Shades

Maserati MC20 Promo
Rides

Maserati Will Electrify Entire Lineup by 2025

Dua Lipa Promo
Entertainment

Watch Dua Lipa, The Killers and Trent Reznor Reveal How They Made Hits in 'Song Exploder' Trailer