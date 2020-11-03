Ariana Grande's Election-Themed 'Positions' Hits No. 1: Watch The Video Here

The sultry video depicts Grande taking over the White House as the President of the United States.

Ariana Grande just notched her fifth No. 1 single with "Positions," extending her lead as the pop artist with the most singles to debut on top of the Billboard Hot 100.

YouTube/@Ariana Grande

The title track from her new album was released alongside a music video depicting the superstar singer as the President of the United States. In an obvious attempt to capitalize on the presidential election, Grande is seen moving through mock War Room, Oval Office and other famous locations from a White House-themed set while singing racy (but entirely unrelated) lyrics like "I'm tryna meet your mama on a Sunday, then make a lotta love on a Monday."

Uproxx reports that "Positions" also breaks a number of other pop records. Grande is now the first artist to release three songs that debuted at No. 1 in the same year, the others being "Rain on Me" featuring Lady Gaga and the Justin Bieber collaboration "Stuck With U." She's also the first female artist to net as many No. 1 hits since 2010, when Rihanna went on a four-song run of chart toppers.

Grande thanked the songsmiths behind "Positions" on social media, writing “congratulations to this most incredible and deserving team @TBHITS @amnija_ @LondonOnDaTrack #positions !!!! thank u so much everyone for showing this song so much love. it is such an honor.”

