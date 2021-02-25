Watch 'Army of the Dead' Teaser Trailer: Zack Snyder's Zombie Heist Movie in Las Vegas

While director Zack Snyder's buzzed-about recut of 2017's Justice League has superhero movie fans pumped for its March 18 release on HBO Max, Snyder is set to return to his zombie roots with an action/horror/comedy for Netflix in May.

The Dave Bautista-led Army of the Dead is Snyder's first foray back to the world of zombie movies since the filmmaker made his feature debut with 2004's well-received Dawn of the Dead remake.

Army of the Dead follows a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, where a group of mercenaries naturally "take the ultimate gamble" and venture into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Army of the Dead starts streaming exclusively on Netflix May 21, and stars Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi and Tig Notaro.

Check out Netflix's first look teaser trailer above.