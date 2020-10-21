Inside Ashanti's Antigua Birthday Photo Shoot

The multi-platinum singer celebrated turning 40 by rocking bikinis on beaches and boats.

Ashanti celebrated her 40th birthday in fabulous tropical style on the Caribbean island of Antigua. After arriving via private jet, the multi-platinum singer rocked swimsuits by Bikini Crush and GSaints Swimwear on yachts and beaches in photos shot by Phillip Silverstein at the frequently-Instagrammed Hodges Bay Resort & Spa.

Ashanti, who shot to fame in the early 2000s with the chart-topping single "Foolish" and featured spots on club bangers like Fat Joe's "What's Luv" and Ja Rule's "Always On Time," recently lent her sultry vocals to rapper Joyner Lucas' hit "Fall Slowly."

Check out an exclusive photo gallery of Ashanti's beachy birthday festivities above.