‘Assassin’s Creed Black Flag: Resynced’: Everything We Know So Far About The Swashbuckling Remake

Ubisoft has shared details about the return of the “Assassin’s Creed Black Flag” pirate adventure.

(Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has officially confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Black Flag is getting a full remake. Titled Assassin’s Creed Black Flag: Resynced, the news was recently announced in the studio’s Into 2026 blog, ending years of speculation of the series’ return to Caribbean swashbuckling.

(Ubisoft)

For the uninitiated, Black Flag originally dropped in 2013 and quickly earned a reputation as a fan-favorite entry in the AC franchise. Set during the Golden Age of piracy, Black Flag put you in the captain’s chair of Edward Kenway, an up-and-comer on the 18th century’s pirate scene and heir to all the assassin lineage that came before him. Rubbing shoulders with legends like Blackbeard, Calico Jack and Anne Bonny, while hunting treasure, upgrading your ship and carving your own legend across an idyllic open world of iconic Caribbean locales made Black Flag a turning point in the Assassin’s Creed series, one that sloughed off the overarching plot of the original trilogy and allowed the franchise to find new footing in historical fiction.

(Ubisoft)

What makes the remake especially hyped is where the series has gone since Black Flag’s debut in 2013. Other games in the AC series like Odyssey and Valhalla dramatically expanded the role of naval exploration and ship combat and seeing those refinements applied to Black Flag’s excellent seafaring mechanics (which were groundbreaking at the time) is a genuinely exciting prospect.

(Ubisoft)

Whether an old fan or newcomer to the Assassin’s Creed series, Black Flag Resynced represents a true milestone for the franchise; a prestige remake of a beloved classic, rebuilt for modern hardware, with the full weight of a decade of franchise evolution behind it. If Ubisoft delivers a faithful remaster or a ground-up reinvention remains to be seen but the bones of Black Flag; its freedom, its swagger, its irresistible pirate fantasy were always strong enough to deserve a second life. Keep your spyglass on the horizon for a launch date and other details about the future of Assassin’s Creed soon.