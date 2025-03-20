‘Ballerina’ Trailer: Ana de Armas Meets Keanu Reeves’ John Wick In Killer Spinoff

Watch the latest trailer for the “John Wick” spin-off that pirouettes into theaters on June 6.

Ana de Armas as Eve in Ballerina. (Photo Credit: Murray Close)

Forget the pointe shoes Ana de Armas is trading them for pistols and a lethal thirst for vengeance in the second official trailer for Ballerina, the latest cinematic expansion of the John Wick universe. And this isn’t just a killer spin-off movie—it looks like a full-blown, high-octane ballet of brutality. We’ve seen de Armas flex her action chops before, from her scene-stealing turn in Daniel Craig’s final 007 movie No Time to Die to her more recent outing opposite Chris Evans in Ghosted. But Ballerina is de Armas’ boldest venture into the action genre yet as Eve Macarro, a Russian ballerina with drop-dead looks and serious assassin skills.

The new trailer plunges us into a world of shadowed corridors, neon-drenched fight sequences, and the kind of visceral, bone-snapping action that has become synonymous with the John Wick franchise. And yes, Keanu Reeves himself makes a cameo, solidifying Ballerina‘s place firmly within the established Wick World timeline. Set between John Wick Chapter 3 and Chapter 4, this film promises to bridge the narrative gap, offering a deeper dive into the gritty world of the High Table.

Ana de Armas as Eve in Ballerina. (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lionsgate)

Director Len Wiseman (Underworld) is at the helm and Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead) penned the script. Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus and Ian McShane co-star, and the core John Wick production team, including stuntman-turned-John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski, are back in the fold. After the record-breaking success of John Wick: Chapter 4, box office expectations are high. But if the latest trailer is any indication, Ballerina seems poised to deliver when it pirouettes into theaters on June 6. Watch the trailer below.