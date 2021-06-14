Watch the Wild New Gameplay Trailer for 'Battlefield 2042'

The next generation of the warfare simulator features futuristic wing-suited soldiers, eVTOL attack aircraft and more.
It didn't take long for Electronic Arts and Dice to reveal what gameplay will look like in Battlefield 2042, the next-generation of the long-running warfare simulator geared for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

Even though the official gameplay reveal showed pre-Alpha-stage footage, it's hard not to be impressed by the futuristic first-person-shooter. Highlights include the ability to pilot a variety of vehicles including eVTOL aircraft, attack helicopters, tanks and jeeps, destructive sandstorms and tornadoes, wingsuited drop-ins, and massive skyscrapers to explore. 

Unlike every other Battlefield title, 2042 won't have a single-player campaign, allowing developers to focus entirely on crafting the next evolution of the the franchise's signature sandbox multiplayer modes with support for up to 128 players on the latest consoles and PC. 

Per EA, here's the synopsis: 

In Battlefield 2042, the world is on the brink. Shortages of food, energy, and clean water have led to dozens of failed nations, creating the greatest refugee crisis in human history.

Among these Non-Patriated, or No-Pats, are families, farmers, engineers – and even soldiers. Amidst this crisis, the United States and Russia draw the world into an all-out war. No-Pat Specialists join both sides, not fighting for a flag, but for the future of the Non-Patriated in this new world.

Players will be able to pick one of four Specialists with a unique skillset and a fully customizable loadout, as opposed to past class systems that feature an exclusive type of weaponry. 

Two game modes have been announced so far. All-Out Warfare is billed as the next generation of Conquest and Breakthrough, while Hazard Zone will be a squad-based experience. A third is teased as a "love letter" to Battlefield fans that long-time players will recognize immediately. There will not be a Call of Duty: Warzone-style Battle Royale game mode. 

Set to launch on October 22, Battlefield 2042 is available to preorder now for $59.99 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, and $69.99 on Xbox Series X and S and PlayStation 5. 

