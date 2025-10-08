‘Battlefield 6’ Declared ‘Best Shooter Of 2025’ In New Hype Trailer

“‘Battlefield 6’ is the most fun I’ve had playing a multiplayer shooter all year long,” one reviewer wrote.

(Battlefield Studios)

A new “official launch hype trailer” for Battlefield 6 is doing exactly what it’s supposed to. While Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 looks as though it will take risks by innovating battlegrounds with reality-twisting trippiness, Battlefield Studios—the newly formed four-company mega-studio assembled purely to develop Battlefield titles—is pushing what’s being called an early “return to form” in the trailer the CoD-rivaling title.

That declaration came from a Digital Trends article covering the Battlefield 6 beta, which favorably compared it to the critically lauded 2010 release Battlefield: Bad Company 2. The other review heralded by the trailer comes from entertainment blog Inverse. The author, who spent four hours with the game, said it’s “already the best multiplayer shooter I’ve played in 2025.”

“Despite being three months from release, Battlefield 6 is the most fun I’ve had playing a multiplayer shooter all year long,” Inverse wrote. “And while much of what makes this game special isn’t necessarily new, it’s refreshing to see DICE and company finally get a grasp on what makes Battlefield tick.”

Elements that drew fire from the player base of Battlefield 2042, the preceding release in the series, are absent, namely catastrophic weather events and 128-player matches. The maximum lobby hosts 64 players, “which means a quicker game that feels more meaningful moment to moment,” Inverse continues. The classic Battlefield class system is also back, allowing players to choose either aggro Assault, vehicle-mending Engineer, sniping-ready Recon, or teammate-reviving Support roles. “It’s unfathomable that DICE ever messed with this core formula, as Battlefield 6 proves just how perfect it is,” Inverse said.

Destructible maps are also back in full force, which offers realism and an inherent satisfaction that comes with breaking stuff—as alluded to by the hype trailer’s on-the-nose soundtrack, Limp Bizkit’s resurrected 2000 single “Break Stuff.” Most importantly, destructible maps can force entire changes in gameplay and strategy by altering routes and lines of sight.

Candid reactions from the gaming community will ultimately deliver the real Battlefield 6 verdict when the game launches on October 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. Watch the hype trailer here: