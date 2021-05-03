Beauty and the Beach: Meet Model Allie Fosheim

Comments about Allie Fosheim’s good looks started early when she was growing up in a St. Louis suburb. After a certain age, relatives and friends of the family suggested her mother get the girl in front of a camera.

One day, while strolling through the mall, Allie came upon an open-call model casting. Though she had better things to do, she stopped outside just for a look. That’s when Jeff and Mary Clarke, co-founders of Mother Model Management, pounced.

“I was 14. I was a late bloomer. So, I was still 5’4”, and I wasn’t even tall enough yet. My mom was like, ‘We think she’s going to be taller.’ So, they decided to sign me and bring me to New York and introduce me to all their agencies. It happened really fast,” Allie tells Maxim.

All grown up now at 5’10”, she’s a veteran of campaigns for the likes of Nordstrom, Nautica, Maybelline and Victoria’s Secret, and is closing in on her first 20,000 followers on Instagram, with plenty more to come.

She modeled sporadically during high school, and when she graduated she moved to New York City to live on her own at the age of 17. “It was a lot harder than I thought,” she sighs.

“There’s so much competition, so many stunning females that have been in this industry longer than me. They were more confident, more experienced. I had no idea what I was doing. It was a bit of a shock, especially at that young age, of how competitive it could be, especially coming from a St. Louis suburb. I was the youngest, no matter where I was. So, that was a little intimidating.”

Even at the age of ten, she was glued to the TV when the Victoria’s Secret runway show came on. While she practiced her walk up and down the hallway in heels, her mom coached her from the couch. Always thin as a reed, Allie worried about filling out, and was encouraged to eat more. Modeling in the Midwest gave her confidence, and by the time she moved to New York, she was ready to take on anything.

But not so fast. The reedy blonde with the 24-inch waist was told she needed to lose weight. It was the first time in her life she heard such advice. “You guys need to let me be me, and not pressure me to be a certain size, because I can’t be exactly what you want me to be,” she told her team at Next Management. “I need to be what I want to be, and that’s the only way I’m going to stay consistent and stay successful.”

Three years into her career, she stepped away from modeling and returned to St. Louis to regroup and reconnect with her roots. After a year, she signed with Elite, the industry gold standard. “It’s been an entirely different career with my confidence, ‘cause I’m now doing my job for me. I’m in the body I like for me, and I’m dressing for me. And I’m not trying to be somebody else for my agents or anyone else.”

Except maybe Luke Farrell, pitcher for the Minnesota Twins, her current main squeeze. “I love guys to be tall, I have to say. I have to have someone who I can wear four-inch heels with,” she says of Farrell. “I love intelligent men, funny, witty, sarcastic, and, obviously, good-looking doesn’t hurt.”

During her year off, Allie studied toward degrees in both business and nutrition at the University of Missouri. Since then, she’s graduated and is ready to put her expertise to work launching a consulting firm for young models.

“I want to work with these girls and help them maintain that model body that they are wanting, but also be a mentor for them to talk to whenever they’re dealing with these stressors. So, that’s kind of the plan, help young girls the way that I wish I’d had someone for me.”