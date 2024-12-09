‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’: Watch The Trailer For Led Zeppelin’s First Official Documentary

The long-awaited doc was made with a “Whole Lotta Love” for the legendary rockers.

Robert Plant and Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin (Laurance Ratner/WireImage via Getty Images)

Becoming Led Zeppelin, the first-ever official documentary about the legendary British rock group, finally has a trailer and release date.

The trailer offers a sneak peek at the long-awaited rock doc that blends rare footage of the band with present-day interviews, old home movies and live concerts, as well as a never-before-seen interview with the late drummer John Bonham, whose 1980 death broke up the group.

In addition to new interviews with Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, and John Paul Jones, the film utilizes material from all four band members’ personal archives. Director Bernard MacMahon also uncovered previously unseen footage from Zeppelin’s 1969 concerts at the Atlanta Pop Festival, the Fillmore West, and the Texas Pop Festival.

“We spent five years flying back and forth across the Atlantic scouring attics and basements in pursuit of rare and unseen film footage, photographs and music recordings,” writer/producer Allison McGourty said in a statement, per Pitchfork. “Then we transferred each piece of media with custom techniques, so that in IMAX, these 55-year-old clips and music would look and sound like they came out of the lab yesterday.”

Tom Bernard, co-president and co-founder of Sony Pictures Classics, added, “I had a mind-blowing experience seeing Led Zeppelin for the first time in August 1969 at the Texas International Pop Festival in Grapevine, Texas and it has stayed with me ever since. I cannot think of a single movie that more brilliantly draws you into an artist’s story, shows you how their music was made, and makes you experience it as if it was brand new. I know it will be inspirational to young people and legacy defining for generations to come.”

Becoming Led Zeppelin hits IMAX theaters on February 7. Check out the first official trailer below.