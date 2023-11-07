Behind-The-Scenes At Maxim’s 2023 Halloween Parties

The bashes featured premium open bars, gorgeous models in sexy costumes, immersive lighting and sound production, unparalleled VIP lounges, brand activations, giveaways, and more.
Attendees were also treated to a variety of headlining performances, including EC Twins and O.T. Genasis in L.A., Trey Songz in Miami, Chantal Jeffries in Philadelphia and Chase B in Houston, and sets from some of the country’s hottest DJs.
Model Lindsay Pelas turned heads at Maxim’s Nightingale Plaza party in L.A., along with new mom Chanel West Coast (who showed off her fab figure in a sexy pirate costume), zebra-clad singer Aubrey O’Day, and model Emily Sears channeling Marilyn Monroe.
Meanwhile Trey Songz kept the crowd pumped during his surprise performance at Maxim’s Miami party at Hyde Beach, where The Bachelor alum Corinne Olympios showed some skin while posing with fellow former reality TV star Johnny Bananas, who pulled off a Jack Sparrow look.
To inquire about future private events, check out MADE Special’s website here, and don’t even think about missing out on next year’s Halloween festivities.