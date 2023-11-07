Behind-The-Scenes At Maxim’s 2023 Halloween Parties

Check out eye-popping pics from Maxim bashes in New York, L.A., Miami, Chicago, Philadelphia and Houston.

(Maxim/Made Special/VIP Nightlife)

Maxim—along with MADE Special and VIP Nightlife—hosted a slew of exclusive Halloween parties across the country, and we’ve got exclusive pics of the fun-filled festivities.

Trey Songz kept the crowd pumped during his surprise performance at the official MAXIM 2023 Halloween Party presented by MADE Special and VIP Nightlife, at HYDE Beach on Saturday, October 28 in Miami. Trey Songz kept was in great spirits before his surprise performance at the official MAXIM 2023 Halloween Party presented by MADE Special and VIP Nightlife, at HYDE Beach on Saturday, October 28 in Miami.

The Halloween soirees took place at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles—a Lobos 1707 Tequila-fueled bash that marked the last event before it reopens as ZOUK in 2024—Bounce Chicago in Chicago, Peakaboo NYC, HYDE Beach in Miami, NOTO Houston and NOTO Philadelphia.

Lindsay Pelas was radiant as always as she attended the official MAXIM 2023 Halloween Party presented by MADE Special and VIP Nightlife, at Nightingale Plaza on Saturday, October 28 in Los Angeles. The event was also sponsored by Lobos 1707 Tequila. New mom Chanel West Coast showed off her fab figure and dressed as a sexy pirate as she attended the official MAXIM 2023 Halloween Party presented by MADE Special and VIP Nightlife, at Nightingale Plaza on Saturday, October 28 in Los Angeles. The event was also sponsored by Lobos 1707 Tequila.

The bashes featured premium open bars, gorgeous models in sexy costumes, immersive lighting and sound production, unparalleled VIP lounges, brand activations, giveaways, and more.

Aubrey O’Day showed off her wild side as she dressed as a zebra for the official MAXIM 2023 Halloween Party presented by MADE Special and VIP Nightlife, at Nightingale Plaza on Saturday, October 28 in Los Angeles. The event was also sponsored by Lobos 1707 Tequila. Emily Sears wowed the crowd as she stunned in her Marilyn Monroe costume while attending the official MAXIM 2023 Halloween Party presented by MADE Special and VIP Nightlife, at Nightingale Plaza on Saturday, October 28 in Los Angeles. The event was also sponsored by Lobos 1707 Tequila.

Attendees were also treated to a variety of headlining performances, including EC Twins and O.T. Genasis in L.A., Trey Songz in Miami, Chantal Jeffries in Philadelphia and Chase B in Houston, and sets from some of the country’s hottest DJs.

To inquire about future private events, check out MADE Special’s website here, and don’t even think about missing out on next year’s Halloween festivities.