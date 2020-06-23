Watch Maxim Cover Model Saweetie Shine in Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Video

Saweetie is the cover star of Maxim's latest issue, and this exclusive video takes you behind the scenes of her smoldering shoot.

Shot by photographer Brandon Almengo—who Complex recently named as one of the "Best Image Makers Right Now"—the clip is tracked to the Bay Area rapper's latest infectious single "Tap In" off her third studio album Pretty B*tch Music

Bikini: MINT SWIM, Earrings: ADINA’S GOLD Brandon Almengo

In her signature Pretty B*tch style, Saweetie dons numerous alluring looks, including a shimmering silver body suit by Vex, a glittered bikini by Mint Swim, a twisting white number by Daphne Joy, and various pieces of designer jewelry.

“I’m extremely honored to be a part of such an iconic moment in the history of Maxim cover stars,” Saweetie says.

“Maxim to me has always showcased strong and beautiful women who were bosses and in control of their body and not afraid to be sexy. That connected to me so much as I believe I embody those same qualities. This was truly a perfect match.”

Read the full cover story here.