‘Being Eddie’ Trailer: Dave Chappelle, Jamie Foxx, Jerry Seinfeld Praise Eddie Murphy In New Netflix Doc

Eddie Murphy is hailed as the comedy GOAT in the new trailer for Netflix’s documentary, Being Eddie. The point isn’t argued by critics or scriptwriters, but the few who can truly call themselves his peers. Dave Chappelle kicks things off: “He had an appointment with destiny,” as highlights from the early days of Murphy’s comedic career are shown, among them his Delirious stand-up special and Saturday Night Live skits. Jamie Foxx goes on to claim “he changed the way we view comedy,” Jerry Seinfeld calls him a “miracle,” and Chris Rock calls him “one of the greatest ever.”

The most fascinating parts show present-day Murphy, who for the first time “opens his home and his heart, revealing the drive, genius, and soul behind one of the greatest entertainers of all time,” as the Netflix synopsis reads. He cracks up the camera crew, saying, “This is a great house to haunt. One-hundred years from now, I’m going to be around this motherfucker.” He cracks himself up by using shadow puppets to recreate a scene featuring his Shrek character, Donkey.

But the best moment of the trailer might be when Murphy, relaxed on a couch with an Emmy perched nearby on an end table, deadpan delivers this hot take: “The greatest show on television is Ridiculousness.” Being Eddie premieres on Netflix on November 12. Watch the trailer below: