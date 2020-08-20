Bella Thorne Joined OnlyFans and Crashed The Site
Bella Thorne has pulled a Cardi B and has become the latest celebrity to join racy subscription site OnlyFans.
The actress and social media star is reportedly offering a subscription costing $102 for six months, in which fans have the opportunity to buy her presents including "a $99.99 dog bed, a hammock, a three-bottle liquor dispenser and Christmas inflatables, including one of Santa Claus riding a polar bear," according to Page Six Style.
The site even briefly crashed after the Infamous actress launched her page with a pink bikini paired with a diamond necklace spelling out “sex.”
Thorne also shared an article about her OnlyFans adventure with the caption, "I’m excited to talk about the politics behind female body shaming & sex!!!"
