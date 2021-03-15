Comedian Bill Burr's Grammys Presentation Sparks Outrage on Social Media

"The feminists are going nuts. Why is the cis-white male doing all this Latino stuff?"

Bill Burr's controversial comments at the Grammys on Sunday night have spurred some social media users to call for the popular stand-up comedian to be "canceled."

After stepping onstage to announce a handful of winning Latin and classical artists, Burr made an off-color quip about the preceding live piano performance.

"Was I the only one that wanted to kill himself during that piano solo? I bought a suit for this," he joked. "I thought I was going to be on TV. I'm such a moron. I'm losing so much money."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

As Fox News notes, Burr was on-hand to present awards in the categories for best Latin rock or alternative album, best regional Mexican music award and best tropical Latin album.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"The feminists are going nuts. Why is the cis-white male doing all this Latino stuff?" the comic joked in a mocking tone.

Burr also apparently didn't prepare for his presenting duties, as he failed to correctly pronounce best regional Mexican music winner Natalia Lafourcade.

"I can't say the name. The Grammy goes to Natalia Lafourcade. I will accept on behalf of her. If I butchered her name, I'm sorry. Natalia, you won."

Unsurprisingly, some Grammys viewers took to Twitter to express their disproval of Burr's comments.

"Like Bill burr can b funny sometimes I like his show on netflix but can his fans just admit that his jokes at the Grammys were just not... funny."

"The @RecordingAcad needs to own up to this failure of selecting Bill Burr as a presenter," someone else tweeted. "What a terrible choice. He clearly does not recognize how important this is for artists. If you can't get a presenter who gives a fck how do you expect anyone to take you seriously."

Others took it a step further by accusing Burr of being "xenophobic, sexist and racist."

Despite the backlash, others who are better-acquainted with Burr noted that his irreverent tone was completely on-brand. Bro Bible rounded up several reactions to the aforementioned "cancelation attempts."

"It's the quarterly attempt at cancelling Bill Burr for being hilarious, I see," wrote comedian Bridget Phetasy. Fellow standup Josh Wolf tweeted, "Bill Burr is a legend. Go cancel yourselves."

Another screengrabbed a stream of tweets calling for a "ban [of] white men" after the "triggering" performance. "Idk what he said but god I love bill burr," the user wrote.

"Trying to cancel Bill Burr is like trying to cancel Daylight Savings Time," another said, while one more pointed out that Burr's wife, Nia, is black.

Burr was selected to present at the awards show because his most recent Netflix comedy special, Paper Tiger, was nominated for best comedy album. He lost to Tiffany Haddish’s Black Mitzvah.