Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Is Officially The Highest-Grossing Country Tour Of All Time

The pop superstar’s country-flavored concerts racked up more than $350 million in ticket sales across its 75 dates worldwide.

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” world tour has officially been named the highest-grossing in country music. The tour, which concluded earlier this month, amassed more than $350 million in ticket sales across its 75 dates worldwide, according to figures released by Live Nation this week.

The staggering financial achievement underscores the immense cultural and economic power of the “Cowboy Carter” juggernaut, which saw the Houston-born superstar delve into country music roots. The tour drew sold-out crowds in major cities across North America, Europe and Asia, and averaged more than $4.6 million per show.

Released back in March, the Cowboy Carter album itself was also a critical and commercial triumph, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and sparking widespread debate about inclusivity in country music. Bey’s previous “Renaissance” tour reportedly grossed $579 million, becoming the highest-grossing outing by a woman at that time, and helping her become the first American artist to have two separate tours gross over $400 million each, according to Uproxx.

But while Beyoncé’s worldwide Beyhive of devoted fans have led her to country music tour dominance, fellow global superstar Taylor Swift still holds the all-time concert gross record. Swift’s “Eras Tour,” which wrapped up in December 2024, became the first music tour in history to surpass a mind-boggling $2 billion in concert revenue.