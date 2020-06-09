Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Reunite in 'Bill & Ted Face The Music' First Trailer

"Be excellent to each other!"

In addition to his long-awaited The Matrix 4 return, Keanu Reeves is waging another retro pop culture comeback by reuniting with co-star Alex Winter for the long-awaited Bill & Ted Face the Music.

Keanu Reeves; Alex Winter Orion

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Orion Pictures has shared the first official trailer in honor of "Bill & Ted Day" above. Here's the official synopsis.

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Keanu Reeves). The now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe, helped by their daughters (played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine), a new batch of historical figures and a few music legends. The film also stars Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch.

Bill & Ted Face the Music will be released in theaters on August 21, 2020.