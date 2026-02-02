Billie Eilish & James Cameron’s 3D Concert Movie Is Coming In May

The pop superstar and her brother Finneas made Grammys history with a third Song of the Year win for “Wildflower.”

(Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Billie Eilish seized the 2026 Grammys’ most poignant moment after clinching the “Song of the Year” category in record-shattering fashion. Winning for her haunting ballad “Wildflower,” Eilish and her brother, Finneas, made history as the first songwriters to win the major category three times.

While the song is from her 2024 album Hit Me Hard and Soft, it was nominated to win two major categories—Record of the Year and Song of the Year—because the moody acoustic track was promoted as a single during the 2026 eligibility window, and it didn’t win either of those awards last year.

Eilish’s acceptance speech was short but pointed, as she used the platform to apparently criticize recent federal immigration enforcement actions. “As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land. And, yeah, it’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now, and I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter … That’s all I’m going to say. Sorry. Thank you so much,” she said, according to USA Today.

Eilish’s Grammys record comes shortly after it was revealed that her high-concept 3D concert doc co-directed by James Cameron will now arrive on May 8, having been delayed past its originally planned March theatrical release.“We’re refining the cut; dialing in cool, new 3D tech; adding some special behind-the-scenes we know you’ll love. @hitmehardandsoftmovie will now release Friday, May 8th. Worth the wait!” Cameron wrote on Threads and Instagram, per Variety.

The movie, titled Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, was primarily filmed during her July 2025 residency at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena, during which Eilish wore the same outfit—a black and blue ensemble in her signature baggy style—for all four nights of filming to ensure continuity. Cameron, who is producing through his Lightstorm Earth banner, previously praised the “Blue” singer’s “architectural” eye for stage design and innate ability as the project’s co-director.

As for the documentary facet, the film promises an intimate look at Eilish’s life on the road, including a behind-the-scenes elements like her tour “puppy room”—a dedicated backstage space filled with rescue dogs designed to offer a therapeutic break for her and her crew. On the last night of the tour in November, Eilish said, ”This is one of my favorite tours everrrrrr and being able to capture it and co-direct this film with [James Cameron] has truly been a dream come true,” she wrote. “Can’t wait for you all to see it.”