Billie Eilish Poses In Lingerie For British Vogue, Doesn't Care If Fans Have a Problem With It

Singer Billie Eilish may not look happy on the cover of her upcoming album, Happier Than Ever, but she does look different. She truly revealed just how different in a shoot for the UK edition of Vogue.

Some fans didn't know what to make of a striking, very adult-looking blonde and blue-eyed Eilish in lingerie. But really, the 19-year-old singer -- who has long challenged the kind of body-shaming so many famous women suffer through -- is absolutely staying on point with her whole "do what I want" ethos.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Eilish addressed her new look in her interview with Vogue. Long story short, she doesn't give a damn about your judgments:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The celebration of her in opposition to more scantily dressed pop girls concealed a nasty, misogynist (sometimes racist) subtext. It also hurt Eilish, negotiating her own dawning womanhood. “Because of the way that I feel that the world sees me, I haven’t felt really desired,” she says, then sighs. “But that’s really my whole life, though, so I don’t know if it’s anything to do with fame.”



She’s noticed a TV trope where as soon as a “classic hot girl” enters a relationship, she undergoes a personality transplant. “She’s this completely different character of wifey,” Eilish says, baffled. “It really f**ked me up. Everybody’s like, ‘You can’t make a wife out of a hoe’ – and it’s like, you’re attracted to that person, though. You created that person.”



If those are the terms, Eilish is out. “Suddenly you’re a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you’re easy and you’re a slut and you’re a whore. If I am, then I’m proud. Me and all the girls are hoes, and f**k it, y’know? Let’s turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you.”

We only know celebs for their public image, and we make a lot of assumptions, including that accruing wealth and fame is like some kind of insulation against hurt feelings. Billie Eilish is making it clear that for a young woman growing up in such a white-hot spotlight, it's a real emotional rollercoaster ride.

Reactions online were predictable, but definitely not universally negative.

Haters can keep hating all they want, as well -- Eilish was just announced as the youngest Met Gala co-host in history and her single, "Your Power," went to number 1 on Spotify in the US and number 3 worldwide.

Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever drops July 30, 2021.