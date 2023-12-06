‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Trailer: Kingsley Ben-Adir Channels Reggae Legend

It’s the first-ever biopic about the life of the musical superstar.

Bob Marley got the documentary treatment with 2012’s well-reviewed Marley, and now the reggae icon is the subject of a slick Hollywood biopic produced in partnership with the Marley family.

Starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita, BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE is set to hit theaters on February 14, 2024, and the filmmakers just dropped a new trailer teasing the first-ever Marley biopic. Check out the official synopsis here:

BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

Marley, who died in 1981 at 36 after battling a metastatic brain tumor, brought reggae and Rastafarianism to the masses and became the lilting Jamaican musical genre’s biggest star by far. His posthumous greatest hits collection, Legend, sold more than 25 million copies worldwide.

The new trailer, which begins with Ben-Adir strumming “Redemption Song” around a fire, features familiar snippets of “Could You Be Loved” and “Three Little Birds (Every Little Thing Is Gonna Be Alright).”

Those ubiquitous hits score scenes of Marley playing soccer, hobnobbing with Mick Jagger, surviving a 1976 assassination attempt and performing for a massive crowd at the 1978 “One Love Concert” in Kingston, Jamaica, held during a bitter political civil war between the Jamaican Labour Party and the People’s National Party.

Watch the latest official trailer for BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE above.