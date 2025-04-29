Bowers & Wilkins Unveils Px7 S3 Headphones Boasting Improved Fit And Audio Performance

Now with better noise-cancellation, upgraded materials, redesigned drive units, and more.

(Bowers & Wilkins)

Bowers & Wilkins, a name synonymous with high-fidelity audio trusted by music aficonados worldwide, just dropped its latest contender in the premium wireless headphone arena: the Px7 S3. Building on the impressive legacy of its predecessors, including the award-winning Px7 S2e, the British audio powerhouse is promising a significant leap forward in performance, comfort, and aesthetics with this all-new offering.

The Px7 S3 boasts a completely reimagined industrial design, showcasing a sleeker profile than previous iterations. This isn’t just about looks; the slimmer form factor extends to a more compact carry case, making them even more travel-friendly. Bowers & Wilkins has clearly focused on extended listening sessions, evidenced by a redesigned headband and arm mechanism that ensure a closer fit, coupled with plush, improved memory foam earpads that cradle your ears in cushy comfort.

But the real story lies within. The Px7 S3 features completely redesigned 40mm biocellulose drive units. Almost every component, from the chassis and voice coil to the suspension and magnet, has been tweaked and refined, with only the cone material carrying over. The result? Bowers & Wilkins claims lower coloration and distortion, enhanced resolution, and superior dynamics. True to their engineering philosophy, the drivers are meticulously angled to ensure consistent sound delivery to each ear, promising exceptional imaging and stereo spaciousness.

(Bowers & Wilkins)

In a first for Bowers & Wilkins over-ear headphones, these high-resolution drivers are now powered by a dedicated, discrete headphone amplifier. This dedicated power source translates to a more energetic and dynamic sound, ensuring the Px7 S3 is both accurate and engaging to listen to. Connectivity is also top-tier. The Px7 S3 supports aptX Adaptive for high-resolution 24/96 wireless streaming and, crucially, the latest Qualcomm innovation, aptX Lossless. This ensures the best possible wireless audio fidelity from compatible devices and high-resolution streaming services like Qobuz and TIDAL. For those who prefer wired connections, both 3.5mm analog and high-resolution-capable USB-C ports are included, with the necessary cables provided in the box.

Bowers & Wilkins is also making bold claims about the Px7 S3‘s active noise cancellation. Utilizing a proprietary platform and eight high-performance microphones strategically placed around the earcups, the system aims to strike a perfect balance between effective noise reduction and preserving the musicality of your audio. Two internal microphones monitor the driver output, four external mics capture ambient noise, and two additional mics ensure crystal-clear voice calls thanks to the latest generation ADI Pure Voice processing.

(Bowers & Wilkins)

Battery life is a solid 30 hours with ANC enabled, and a quick 15-minute charge provides up to seven hours of additional playtime. Control and customization are handled via the Bowers & Wilkins Music app, offering adjustable noise-canceling and transparency modes, wear sensor sensitivity adjustments, and a configurable ‘Quick Action’ button. Notably, the app now features a five-band EQ with customizable presets, alongside the True Sound mode for the engineers’ preferred tuning. Physical controls on the earcups have also been refined for improved tactile feedback and intuitive use.

Looking to the future, Bowers & Wilkins also announced that the Px7 S3 will gain support for spatial audio via an over-the-air update later this year. Additionally, it will be among the first Bowers & Wilkins headphones to support Bluetooth LE Audio with Auracast broadcast functionality and the high-quality LC3 codec, also arriving via a future update. The Px7 S3 will be available in three stylish finishes: Anthracite Black, Indigo Blue, and Canvas White. Demonstrating a commitment to longevity, the ear cushions and headband are also replaceable by trained service engineers.

While final pricing and availability for North America are yet to be announced, the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 is shaping up to be a serious contender for the crown of premium wireless headphones, promising a compelling blend of exceptional sound, refined comfort, and cutting-edge technology. Keep an eye out for updates on pricing and availability.

