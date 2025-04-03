Brad Pitt, David Fincher, Quentin Tarantino To Team Up For ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Sequel

QT is reportedly handing over directing duties to the “Se7en” and “Fight Club” filmmaker.

(Sony Pictures)

Hold on to your retro aviator sunglasses, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood fans, because a star-studded sequel to Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 cinematic love letter is reportedly in the works. But this time, iconic director David Fincher will be helming the project, with Tarantino set to pen the screenplay, according to a report in The Playlist that was later confirmed by the Hollywood Reporter.

While Tarantino—who wrote a novelization of his film in 2021—has famously stated his intention to retire after his tenth film, it seems he wasn’t quite ready to say goodbye to the hazy, sun-drenched world of late-1960s Los Angeles and, more specifically, to one of its most beloved inhabitants: the cool-as-a-cucumber stuntman Cliff Booth, portrayed by the Oscar-winning Brad Pitt.

Pitt, a frequent collaborator of Fincher’s with classics like Se7en, Fight Club, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button under their belt, is expected to reprise his role. The new film will reportedly center around Cliff’s further adventures in the movie business and beyond. What exactly those adventures will entail remains under wraps, but reports suggest the script has evolved from Tarantino’s previously announced, and then seemingly scrapped, project The Movie Critic, which was also rumored to heavily feature Pitt in a similar vein.

This marks a significant departure for Tarantino, who has always directed his own meticulously crafted, dialogue-centric screenplays. However, his apparent trust in Fincher’s vision, combined with his continued involvement as the writer, suggests a unique and potentially thrilling collaboration. It’s not unprecedented for Tarantino to hand over his writing to another director—think Tony Scott’s True Romance or Robert Rodriguez’s From Dusk Till Dawn—but this is the first time he’s entrusted established characters from one of his own directorial efforts to another filmmaker.

(Sony Pictures)

It remains to be seen whether Leonardo DiCaprio will return as the charmingly insecure actor Rick Dalton, or if Margot Robbie will once again grace the screen as the tragically slain starlet Sharon Tate. While nothing has been confirmed regarding the rest of the cast, The Playlist‘s report indicates that DiCaprio’s involvement is currently unlikely, suggesting a stronger focus on Cliff’s solo journey. However, a surprise cameo can never be ruled out.

Adding another layer of intrigue to this already fascinating project is its reported destination: Netflix. Fincher has a strong relationship with the streaming giant, having directed projects like Mindhunter and The Killer for them. While Tarantino has historically been a staunch advocate for the theatrical experience, this move could signal a new chapter, especially with him handing over the directorial duties.

The timeline for this unexpected sequel is also moving at warp speed. Reports indicate that Netflix is aiming for a July start date for production in California, with a substantial budget reportedly in the $200 million range. This fast-tracking suggests a high level of enthusiasm from all parties involved, and a guaranteed streaming superhit if it gets made.