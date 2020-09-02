Meet German Model Nicole Poturalski, Brad Pitt's New Girlfriend
Brad Pitt may be taking dating advice from his Once Upon in Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. The 56-year-old actor is reportedly vacationing in the South of France with his new girlfriend, 27-year-old German model Nicole Poturalski.
To make things even more interesting, Poturalski reportedly has an "open marriage" with her much-older husband, 68-year-old German restaurateur Roland Mary. A source told the New York Post that Mary is being "philosophical" about his young wife's ongoing relationship with the aging Hollywood heartthrob—whatever that means.
Poturalski, who's repped by Hamburg-based A Management, recently appeared on cover of Elle Germany and in a spread in Harper's Bazaar Germany. According to her profile on her modeling agency’s page, Poturalski is 5-foot-10 with blue eyes and brown hair.
Here's some of her most eye-catching Instagram photos below: