Brad Pitt Stars In First Footage From David Fincher’s ‘The Adventures Of Cliff Booth’

Pitt’s reprisal of his Oscar-winning “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” role is coming in 2026.

Sony Pictures

Amid the largely underwhelming Super Bowl LX broadcast was a preview for one of the most anticipated movies of 2026. Brad Pitt stars in the teaser for The Adventures of Cliff Booth, a sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which won Pitt his only acting Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Aside from a few slick lines bookending the minute-long clip, the footage is devoid of dialogue, opting instead to introduce a slew of new characters played by Scott Caan, Elizabeth Debicki, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carla Gugino, Holt McCallany, and JB Tadena. Visually, the Quentin Tarantino-directed original movie’s idiosyncratic setting—the tail end of Hollywood’s Golden Age—has given way to a grittier 1970s Los Angeles.

While the use of an accelerating rendition of Henry Mancini’s Peter Gunn theme almost screams Tarantino, he’s passed directing duties of his screenplay to fellow revered filmmaker David Fincher, who’s previously worked with Pitt on Seven, Fight Club and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Set in 1977, roughly eight years after the events of the first movie, the story follows Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) as he transitions from a stuntman into a “Hollywood studio fixer.” Operating in the shadows of the industry’s grittier side, Booth’s new role involves helping the Hollywood elite avoid scandals through various “methods.”

No release date has been revealed, but The Adventures of Cliff Booth is slated to arrive in theaters and on Netflix in 2026. Watch the first official teaser below: