Bradley Cooper Says He’d Star In ‘The Hangover 4’ In An ‘Instant’

“I would probably do ‘Hangover 4’ in an instant. I love Todd Phillips, I love Zach Galifianakis, I love Ed Helms so much.”

(Michael Tran/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Bradley Cooper is ready and willing to assemble the Wolf Pack one more time.

On a new episode of The New Yorker Radio Hour podcast, host David Remnick noted that Cooper has recently focused his efforts on directing and starring in blockbuster dramas, including 2018’s A Star Is Born and Maestro, an upcoming Netflix movie co-produced by Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese that explores the relationship between American composer Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan).

Remnick then asked Cooper, “Are you done with fun? In other words, if another kinda fun comic role came along, it was three months of your life, it’s not Hangover 5 but something of a similar spirit.”

“Well, I would do Hangover 5,” Cooper responded, per Variety. “It would be Hangover 4 first, but yeah,” he said.

“You would do that in a flash? Not just to pay the bills,” Remnick asked.

“I would probably do Hangover 4 in an instant,” Cooper said. “Just because I love Todd [Phillips], I love Zach [Galifianakis], I love Ed [Helms] so much, I probably would.”

Cooper starred in the 2009 Phillips-directed comedy alongside alongside Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms, Justin Bartha and Ken Jeong. Two sequels, 2011’s The Hangover Part II and 2013’s The Hangover Part III, also featured reprisals from the entire main cast.

But even if Cooper is game to make a third sequel, Phillips has implied that his involvement in another Hangover project is unlikely. When asked if a fourth Hangover film could happen, Cooper replied, “I don’t think Todd’s ever going to do that.”

Phillips had previously elaborated on his decision to move away from the Hangover universe and the broader comedy genre while doing press for 2019’s Joaquin Phoenix-led Joker, which he also directed.

“Go try to be funny nowadays with this woke culture,” Phillips told Vanity Fair at the time. “There were articles written about why comedies don’t work anymore — I’ll tell you why, because all the fucking funny guys are like, ‘Fuck this shit, because I don’t want to offend you.’”

As for Cooper, he noted that he’s thoroughly enjoying the latest evolution of his career as both a director and leading man.

“There’s nothing more fun that I’ve experienced than Maestro and A Star is Born,” he said. “I wouldn’t do it if it wasn’t.”