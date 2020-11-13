Brie Larson Shows Off Heroic Moves in 'Black Sheep' Dance Video

Brie Larson is poised to reprise her role as Captain Marvel in 2022, but she's getting in superhero shape with a soundtrack to a movie that helped launch her career.

The 31-year-old star showed off her killer abs in a dance video set to "Blacksheep," a Metric song that she famously performed as Envy Adams in 2010's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

Eyes locked on the camera lens, Larson lets loose with a combination of spins, jumps and titillating hand gestures while donning black yoga pants and a matching crop top.

"Black Sheep, but make it choreographed by @galenhooks," she captioned the clip, which was viewed over 1 million times on Instagram in under 24 hours.

Larson must've known it'd be a hit with fans, as she recently teased "The long-requested Black Sheep content is finally in bound," on Twitter. The Daily Mail notes that she had previously promised a "Black Sheep" cover on Instagram in celebration of the Michael Cera-lead comedy's 10th anniversary.

A decade later, and Larson is arguably in the best shape of her life. She underwent a fitness transformation in preparation for her first outing as the titular character in Captain Marvel, telling Pop Sugar that the project "changed changed me on like a cellular level. I was not the same person that I was before."

"When you overcome something, you start to realize the unlimited potential we have, and that's just been infectious to me," she added. "Since then, there has been this deeper understanding and knowing that I can do more, accomplish more, and be more confident with myself than I thought previously."