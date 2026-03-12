Brooks Nader Is Suiting Up For ‘Baywatch’ TV Series Reboot

The former Maxim cover star is officially the first lifeguard to join the highly anticipated “Baywatch” series reboot.

After months of speculation about who could possibly fill the iconic red swimsuit of the nineties’ most legendary lifeguard franchise, the Baywatch TV series reboot has officially found its first heavy hitter. Brooks Nader, the Love Thy Nader star and recent Maxim cover model, is hitting the beach as the first confirmed lead in the upcoming Fox show.

While the original series famously relied on a specific brand of slow-motion nostalgia, this new iteration is looking to bring a more modern edge to the shore. Fox revealed that Nader, 29, is joining the cast for the reboot, set to premiere as part of the 2026-2027 season. Nader will be playing series regular Selene, alongside lead Stephen Amell’s Hobie Buchannon.

“Selene is the sharp-tongued Captain of the Zuma beach lifeguards,” Nader’s official character description reads. “While she is excellent at her job, she and Baywatch Captain Hobie Buchannon have a very different approach to saving lives that is a constant source of friction.”

“Never on good terms, their relationship only goes downhill after Hobie brings his daughter Charlie [Jessica Belkin] onto his team… and it becomes clear that their rivalry goes much deeper than lifeguarding,” it concludes. In addition to Nader, Amell and Belkin, other cast members include Hassie Harrison as Nat, Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad and David Chokachi, who is reprising his original role of Cody Madison.

The Louisiana-born model, actress and entrepreneur took to Instagram to confirm the news, signaling to her millions of followers that she is ready to dominate the surf. “I believed in this long before it made sense. Never give up, chase your dreams no matter how wild there are!!!!! @baywatchtv @foxtv LETS GO!”

The timing for Nader couldn’t be better. The former Dancing with the Stars standout is currently riding a massive wave of momentum following her recent Maxim cover story, which solidified her status as a multifaceted talent ready for prestige TV. And she still has her sights set on the big screen.

“I’d love to play a version of myself in a movie,” Nader previously told Maxim. “A crazy Southern girl who is living in the wild world of New York. Kind of like how Eva Longoria is pretty much herself in Desperate Housewives; she always said she didn’t even have to act!”

Revisit Nader’s 2025 cover shoot above.