‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 7’ Trailer—Check Out First Look At ‘Mind-Bending’ Game In Nine Inch Nails-Scored Teaser Video

Here’s your first look at “the most mind-bending ‘Black Ops’ ever.”

(YouTube/Call of Duty)

In lieu of a single combat sequence, the new trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 takes a purely cinematic approach to set the stage for a nightmarish sci-fi setting. “Welcome to The Guild. We have been expecting you,” an autonomous bot says to David Mason, the son of the franchise’s original protagonist who spent most of 2012’s Black Ops II pursuing terrorist leader Raul Menendez. “Your years of service have shown you the importance of our work,” the bot tells Mason as they stroll through what’s presumably The Guild’s eerily sterile HQ . “Here, you’ll witness the global scope of our mission in action. Let me introduce you to our esteemed visionary.”

Mason and and the audience and the presented with a hologram of Emma Kagan, the CEO of this Skynet-like automated weapons company, who says, “The Guild is safeguarding tomorrow now. We are pioneering the future of protection worldwide.” As she continues her pitch, a distorted version of the riff from Nine Inch Nails’ “The Hand That Feeds” initiates a disintegrating reality that sees Mason enter a chaotic and broken world before Menendez’s face ominously appears to say, “Fear is a powerful thing.”

Few other details have been revealed about what’s being billed as “the most mind-bending Black Ops ever,” other than the official synopsis from the Call of Duty YouTube channel: “The year is 2035 and the world is on the brink of chaos, ravaged by violent conflict and psychological warfare following the events of Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 6. Wielding cutting-edge technology, the Black Ops team led by David Mason must fight back against a manipulative enemy who weaponizes fear above all else.”

Developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, Black Ops 7 marks the first time Activision is releasing back-to-back Black Ops games. The game has been confirmed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC but will also be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Black Ops 7 will launch day one on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. While the release date is forthcoming, Call of Duty titles historically launch in October or November, setting the stage for a late-2025 release. See the full teaser below: