'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' Blows Away List of Most Downloaded PlayStation Games

The 1980s-themed shooter was a huge hit on both PS5 and PS4.

Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War proved to be an absolutely massive hit with current-gen and next-gen PlayStation gamers during lockdown in 2020.

The 1980s-era installment in the tactical first-person shooter franchise was the most downloaded video game by those who were lucky enough to score a PS5 before it sold out and PS4 players in the U.S. Additionally, the highest demand for a free-to-play download went to the battle royale-style Call of Duty: Warzone.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The most-downloaded list begins to differ farther down the ranks. PS5 launch titles like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miss Morales, Demon's Souls and NBA 2K21 (all of which were featured in Maxim.com's best games for PlayStation 5) were predictably popular on the buzzy new console.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

PS4 users bought Grand Theft Auto V, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and both this and last year's editions of NBA 2K. A surprise hit was Minecraft at No. 4, a decade-plus-old sandbox title that received very little graphical upgrades to its rudimentary 3D objects and rough textures as a PS4 port.

Per Bro Bible, see the full lists of the most downloaded free and purchased PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation VR games below:

PS5 Games

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Assassin’s Creed Valhalla NBA 2K21 Demon’s Souls Madden NFL 21 FIFA 21 Sackboy: A Big Adventure Immortals Fenyx Rising Watch Dogs: Legion

PS4 Games

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Minecraft Ghost of Tsushima The Last of Us Part II NBA 2K21 NBA 2K20 Final Fantasy VII Remake Madden NFL 21

PS VR Games

Beat Saber Job Simulator Superhot VR The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Gorn Creed Rise to Glory Arizona Sunshine Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Astro Bot Rescue Mission Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Free -to-Play Games (PS5 + PS4)