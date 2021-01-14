'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' Blows Away List of Most Downloaded PlayStation Games

The 1980s-themed shooter was a huge hit on both PS5 and PS4.
Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War proved to be an absolutely massive hit with current-gen and next-gen PlayStation gamers during lockdown in 2020. 

The 1980s-era installment in the tactical first-person shooter franchise was the most downloaded video game by those who were lucky enough to score a PS5 before it sold out and PS4 players in the U.S. Additionally, the highest demand for a free-to-play download went to the battle royale-style Call of Duty: Warzone. 

The most-downloaded list begins to differ farther down the ranks. PS5 launch titles like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miss Morales, Demon's Souls and NBA 2K21 (all of which were featured in Maxim.com's best games for PlayStation 5) were predictably popular on the buzzy new console. 

PS4 users bought Grand Theft Auto V, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and both this and last year's editions of NBA 2K. A surprise hit was Minecraft at No. 4, a decade-plus-old sandbox title that received very little graphical upgrades to its rudimentary 3D objects and rough textures as a PS4 port. 

Per Bro Bible, see the full lists of the most downloaded free and purchased PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation VR games below: 

PS5 Games

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  2. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  3. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  4. NBA 2K21
  5. Demon’s Souls
  6. Madden NFL 21
  7. FIFA 21
  8. Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  9. Immortals Fenyx Rising
  10. Watch Dogs: Legion

PS4 Games

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  4. Minecraft
  5. Ghost of Tsushima
  6. The Last of Us Part II
  7. NBA 2K21
  8. NBA 2K20
  9. Final Fantasy VII Remake
  10. Madden NFL 21

PS VR Games

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. Superhot VR
  4. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
  5. Gorn
  6. Creed Rise to Glory
  7. Arizona Sunshine
  8. Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
  9. Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  10. Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Free -to-Play Games (PS5 + PS4)

  1. Call of Duty: Warzone
  2. Rocket League
  3. Fortnite
  4. Apex Legends
  5. Rogue Company
  6. Hyper Scape
  7. Genshin Impact
  8. Destiny 2
  9. Brawlhalla
  10. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Lite

No image description

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Promo
