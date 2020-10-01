'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies' Trailer First Look

The new trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies sees 1980s-era special operators enter Die Maschine—a rundown WWII bunker loaded with increasingly vicious legions of undead. Fans of the FPS will note that the setting is a rework the "Nacht der Untoten" map featured in Call of Duty: World at War's "Nazi Zombies" mode.

For BOCW, the progressive game mode is getting its most intricate storyline ever with two rival teams: the CIA-backed Requiem and Soviet-backed Omega Group.

Activision

Per PlayStation:

While fighting to suppress the unnatural phenomena at this graffiti-skinned, boarded-up bunker, Requiem team members investigate what lies beneath this structure that’s been left to crumble after decades of disservice. Should they succeed, Requiem may uncover a cache of decades-old secrets that upend the global order.



Between Requiem and Omega Group, there are plenty of characters who may aid or hinder your journey, while others have separate, unknown agendas that will be up to players to discover. Among this cast, there is one particular contact – Sam – who seems eager to share intel discovered from deep within the KGB.



Bolstered by various pieces of intel that players can track in-game, this incredible Zombies story will start to unfold in mysterious and unexpected ways…

Activision

Like other CoD multiplayer modes, players will now advance through the Battle Pass with time played in Zombies, meaning that loadouts will be available from the drop after the first playthrough. All weapons will now have a rarity associated with them with a higher rarity providing greater damage and more attachments.

Other features include field upgrades that can be recharged by killing enemies, the addition of a "support" category to the equipment slot, unlimited consumption of perks, and an "exfiltrate" option that allows squads to briefly escape and regroup in a dire situation. They'll be subsequently punished with an ultra-aggressive zombie spawn and rewarded if they survive.

Zombies will offer cross-gen, cross-console compatibility between PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC when it arrives as part of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on Nov. 13.